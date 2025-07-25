Google develops AI tool that fills missing words in Roman inscriptions

LONDON, 25th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Google’s DeepMind has unveiled a new artificial intelligence tool called Aeneas, designed to assist historians in studying ancient Roman inscriptions, according to The Guardian. The tool helps identify the origin and date of the inscriptions and suggests missing words in damaged or incomplete texts.

Aeneas was developed in collaboration with historians, including Dr. Thea Sommerschield from the University of Nottingham. The AI was trained on a database of nearly 200,000 Latin inscriptions, containing more than 16 million characters.

The inscriptions, found on monuments, tombs, and even everyday items, are valuable records of life in ancient Rome. However, many are fragmented or worn, making them difficult to interpret. Aeneas analyses the text and sometimes images from an inscription and compares it with similar examples from the 7th century BC to the 8th century AD. It uses deeper linguistic and historical patterns, not just keyword matches, to find connections.

The AI can determine the likely Roman province where an inscription was created and estimate its date within about 13 years. It also proposes possible words to fill in missing parts, tested so far on texts where the original wording is already known.

In tests, Aeneas provided accurate insights into famous inscriptions such as the Res Gestae Divi Augusti and linked similar texts across different regions of the Roman Empire. Historians called the tool "transformative," with 23 researchers finding it useful in 90% of cases.