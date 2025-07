KUWAIT, 25th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil rose by 79 cents to reach US$71.65 per barrel on Thursday, up from US$70.86 the previous day, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation announced on Friday.

According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Brent crude increased by 67 cents to US$69.18 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude climbed by 78 cents to US$66.03 per barrel.