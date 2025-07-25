Ajman Crown Prince, Mongolian Ambassador explore ways to boost cooperation

AJMAN, 25th July, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, received Odonbaatar Shijeekhuu, Ambassador of Mongolia to the UAE, at the Emiri Court.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar welcomed the Ambassador and reviewed the strong ties between the two friendly countries and their peoples across various fields.

The meeting also explored ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in developmental sectors, to serve mutual interests and contribute to the prosperity of both nations.

Ambassador Shijeekhuu expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to H.H. the Crown Prince for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, praising the progress and development witnessed by the Emirate of Ajman, especially in the tourism and economic sectors.

The meeting was attended by a number of sheikhs and senior officials.