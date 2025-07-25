ENEC, Westinghouse sign agreement to accelerate nuclear energy deployment in US

WASHINGTON DC, 25th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) and Westinghouse Electric Company on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding exploring collaboration opportunities for the deployment of advanced nuclear energy solutions in the United States.

Signed in Washington DC, the agreement is aligned with US priorities to quadruple the nation’s nuclear generation by 2050 to meet rising power demand, including from the expansion of AI and the technology sector. The collaboration will leverage ENEC’s world-class expertise in large-scale nuclear development and operations and Westinghouse’s industry leading nuclear technologies.

Under the MoU, the companies will explore ways to accelerate the deployment of the fully licensed, construction-ready AP1000® reactor in the US. In addition, ENEC and Westinghouse will look at ways to collaborate across a broad range of opportunities, including new build and restart projects in the US, development of commercial and operational deployment models for AP1000 reactors, and fuel supply chains, operations and maintenance services.

Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ENEC, said, "The world is turning to nuclear energy as a necessity for delivering clean and reliable baseload electricity to meet power demand in parallel with protecting the grid. With ENEC’s proven track record in developing one of the world’s most advanced nuclear energy programmes, our collaboration with Westinghouse brings together two leaders in our fields.

This marks a significant step in supporting the United States’ bold ambitions to rapidly expand its nuclear fleet, reinforcing the deep and long-standing energy partnership between the UAE and the United States.”

Dan Sumner, Interim CEO of Westinghouse, said, “The US has a bold vision to have 10 large-scale nuclear reactors under construction by 2030, and Westinghouse is working closely with industry partners to make this a reality. Our AP1000 technology is the only fully licensed, construction-ready large modular reactor available today to deliver this goal.

In addition to driving billions of dollars of direct economic impact for the nation, an AP1000 fleet deployment will create tens of thousands of good paying manufacturing, engineering, and construction jobs. We believe that ENEC’s expertise in large-scale nuclear deployment will help us achieve this objective.”

The partnership aligns with ENEC’s broader strategy to pursue opportunities for investment, collaboration and deployment of nuclear technologies internationally, to support the rapid delivery of civil nuclear energy to boost energy security and sustainability.

By sharing the expertise and insights gained from the successful delivery and operation of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, ENEC is supporting other countries and organisations seeking to integrate nuclear energy into their clean energy strategies, accelerating responsible nuclear energy growth to meet rising global power demands while strengthening power grids.

