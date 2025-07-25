China Media Group unveils AI-powered media platform at Beijing expo

BEIJING, 25th July, 2025 (WAM) -- China Media Group (CMG) has unveiled a comprehensive AI-powered platform for media production at the ongoing 32nd Beijing International Radio, TV and Film Exhibition (BIRTV), currently taking place until Saturday.

During the event, CMG showcased its latest innovations in technology and AI through three main sections: CMG Media GPT, an all-media Ultra HD technology system, and an intelligent Ultra HD broadcasting matrix.

According to China Central Television report, CMG Media GPT 2.0, the upgraded AI production platform, is structured around six core modules: text, image, video, audio, professional content creation, and an intelligent media asset library. As of now, the platform supports 82 AI agent applications that serve a wide range of channels and over 30 programs across various fields, including finance, culture, education, sports, and more.

"One of the most notable features of CMG Media GPT 2.0 is how well it integrates into the professional media production workflow. Many of our programs now rely on the model. It can gather and synthesise materials according to each show's format and tone, generating stylistically consistent scripts. Announcers can create their work based on the contents, significantly improving production efficiency and speeding up the process," said Li Huan, a senior engineer of the CMG Technology Bureau.

More than 500 exhibitors from over 20 countries and regions participated in the exhibition, with nearly 80 percent of the exhibits being first launches or debuts of new technologies, products, and applications, showcasing cutting-edge advancements in broadcasting, TV, film, and online audiovisual industries.