Ajman Air Quality Index rises to 96.19% percent in H1

AJMAN, 25th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Municipality and Planning – Ajman has announced that the emirate’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 96.19 percent during the first half of 2025, according to a report issued by the Department on environmental statistics. The achievement aligns with the Ajman Vision 2030 objectives to promote environmental sustainability.

In this context, Dr. Eng. Khalid Moeen Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Public Health and Environment Sector at the Department, confirmed that the index has witnessed a significant increase compared to previous years, having recorded 94.40 percent in the first half of 2024 and 93.48 percent during the same period in 2023. This, he said, confirms the effectiveness of the Department’s environmental initiatives and the success of its plans to reduce air pollution and promote sustainability.

Dr. Eng. Al Hosani noted that the progress is the result of continuous efforts and integrated planning, including the launch of several environmental projects and initiatives, most notably the Environmental Compliance Programme. This initiative aims to enhance control over industrial facilities by requiring the submission of semi-annual reports assessing air pollution levels, thereby enhancing environmental compliance and enabling corrective actions where necessary.

He stated that the network of the seven accredited air quality measurement stations has been established in accordance with international standards and within the classification of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, indicating that the Department seeks to increase the number of stations to 10 in the coming years to keep pace with urban growth in the emirate.

Dr. Eng. Al Hosani stated that all monitoring stations are connected to the Environmental Data Management Programme, a leading system locally and regionally, which enables the receipt of notifications, preparation of environmental reports and continuous air quality monitoring. The stations are equipped with advanced measuring devices to monitor key environmental variables such as wind speed and direction, relative humidity and primary gases.

He further emphasised that environmental efforts are ongoing, with the Department continuing to adopt best local and international environmental practices. These initiatives contribute to enhancing the attractiveness of the Emirate of Ajman as a healthy and safe living environment, while supporting the UAE’s broader objective of achieving carbon neutrality.