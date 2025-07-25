Storms dump nearly year of rain in northern China, 19,000 evacuated

BEIJING, 25th July 2025 (WAM) -- Storms in northern China have poured nearly a year's rainfall on Baoding, an industrial city on the doorstep of the capital Beijing, forcing over 19,000 people out of their homes as streets began to go underwater and roads were being cut off.

As much as 448.7 mm (17.7 inches) of rain fell in Yi, an area in western Baoding, in the 24 hours to early Friday morning, triggering flash floods, causing power outages in some villages and damaging bridges and roads, according to state broadcaster CCTV.