14.5% increase in total licensed capital of active business licences in H1: Ras Al Khaimah DED

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 25th July 2025 (WAM) -- A report issued by the Department of Economic Development (DED) in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK DED) revealed a 14.5% increase in the total licensed capital of active business licences registered with the department during the first half of 2025, reaching AED10.2 billion.

The report also noted a 6% growth in the total number of active licences in the emirate compared to the same period last year.

According to the report, industrial licences recorded the highest growth, increasing by 14.3%, followed by a 6% rise in professional licences, and a 5% growth in commercial licences.

Amina Qahtan, Director of the Department of Commercial Affairs, stated that these results reflect the sustained economic momentum witnessed in the emirate.

She attributed the positive performance to the support of the wise leadership and a series of facilitative measures that have enhanced business resilience and attracted investors.

Qahtan highlighted that the number of new licences issued in the first half of 2025 increased by 17.6%, with industrial licences experiencing the highest surge at 111%. Commercial licences increased by 12.6%, while professional licences rose by around 20%.

She added that the total licensed capital of new businesses climbed by 7.5%, reaching AED495 million, compared to AED460 million during the same period last year. The capital for professional licences alone grew by 40%, while capital associated with industrial licences multiplied by 6.7 times, reaching AED47.5 million.