APC meeting: Cultural identity of Arab child

SHARJAH, 25th July 2025 (WAM) -- The Arab Parliament for the Child (APC) is preparing to hold its second meeting of its fourth parliamentary session on Saturday, at the headquarters of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) in the United Arab Emirates.

The meeting will be titled "The Cultural Identity of the Arab Child," reflecting the great importance the Parliament places on instilling the concepts of Arab identity in children's minds and strengthening their sense of belonging to the cultural, historical, and ethical heritage of Arab countries.

The meeting is held under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and with the direct support of Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States. This affirms the shared Arab commitment to empowering children to play their roles in expression and dialogue within an institutional parliamentary environment dedicated to developing their awareness and enhancing their capabilities.

The session will be chaired by Elias Al Maani, President of APC from the Sultanate of Oman, emphasising the principle of empowering children to assume leadership positions and motivating them to contribute meaningfully to discussions and offer insights and proposals on issues that affect their present and anticipate their future.