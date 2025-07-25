Creators HQ, Snapchat partner to empower region’s creative economy

DUBAI, 25th July 2025 (WAM) -- Creators HQ, the region’s first dedicated hub for digital content creators, has partnered with Snapchat in a first-of-its-kind collaboration to launch a long-term initiative aimed at empowering creators across the GCC and beyond.

The partnership will bring to life a calendar of programs including Snap Schools, AR masterclasses, talks by guest speakers and creators, and on-ground AR activations all designed to foster creativity, collaboration, and growth within the region’s creator ecosystem.

To kickstart the newly established partnership, Creators HQ and Snapchat hosted the first Snap School this Thursday with over 50 notable content creators in attendance. The session offered hands-on training, platform insights, and direct engagement with Snapchat experts equipping creators with the tools, trends, and strategies needed to succeed on the platform.

The partnership stems from a shared commitment to support the rapidly growing community of Snapchat creators who continue to inspire audiences across the region. As Snapchat continues to evolve into a true companion for creators, personally and professionally, it is shaping a space where authenticity, transparency, and trust are the guiding principles.

Alia Alhammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office, said, “At Creators HQ, we are committed to empowering creators in the region through targeted educational initiatives. By delivering programmes in collaboration with our partners, we help creators produce meaningful content that fosters growth and sustainable income.”

Alhammadi continued, “Partnering with Snapchat marks a strategic step in our mission to support and develop talented content creators in the region. We look forward to joining efforts and helping creators level up their skills and create impactful content that celebrates and elevates digital creativity.”

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Dr. Mohammad AlGhfeli, Managing Director of Creators HQ, stated that this partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting the rapidly growing Snapchat creator community, which continues to inspire audiences across the region.

He emphasised that as Snapchat seeks to strengthen its position as a genuine and trusted partner for creators, both personally and professionally, the platform remains dedicated to building a digital ecosystem grounded in authenticity, transparency, and trust.

“We’ve been truly inspired by the incredible creativity of creators across the region,” said Hussein Freijeh, Vice President at Snap Inc. MENA. “This partnership with Creators HQ marks a strategic investment in the next generation of storytellers, giving them the tools, mentorship, and monetisation opportunities to grow their presence and impact.”

Freijeh continued, “We believe equipping creators with the right knowledge and tools is the foundation for growing our creative community on Snapchat. Our goal is to empower creators with the tools and confidence to produce inspiring content and experiences that create positive impact, while staying true to who they are. Snapchat makes it easy to create authentic, spontaneous content without being tied to a niche. We’re focused on supporting a dynamic and inclusive ecosystem, one where established creators and celebrities as well as homegrown talent can thrive. "

Snapchat is also actively expanding its monetisation tools, helping creators turn passion into a profession. Through programmes like the Spotlight and Stories Reward programmes, Creator Marketplace integrations, creators can explore several ways to monetise their content while staying true to their creative vision.

Snapchat is also doubling down on Augmented Reality (AR) in the region, recognising its power to spark imagination, boost engagement, and fuel innovation. With over 300 million people engaging with AR on Snapchat every day, the platform continues to be a global leader in this space.

To support developers and creators alike, Snapchat will be hosting masterclasses utilising Lens Studio, allowing creators to build an AR experience in minutes. In an effort to nurture a thriving regional AR ecosystem, the partnership offers educational programmes, technical tools, and global visibility for MENA-based AR talent.

Looking ahead, Snapchat and Creators HQ will continue rolling out new initiatives, including deeper programming tied to Spectacles, Snap’s stand-alone, see-through AR glasses with the goal of pushing creative boundaries and supporting digital upskilling across the region.

This partnership marks a significant step in building a sustainable and inclusive creator economy, one where innovation thrives, creators are rewarded, and authentic storytelling is celebrated.

