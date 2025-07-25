Egypt welcomes French president’s pledge to recognise Palestinian state

CAIRO, 25th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Egypt welcomed the announcement by French President Emmanuel Macron of his country’s intention to recognise the state of Palestine at the UN General Assembly meeting in September, according to the Middle East News Agency (MENA).

In a statement issued on Friday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigration, Egypt expressed its deep appreciation for this historic and pivotal step, which is in line with international efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Egypt called on all countries that have not yet taken this step to recognise the state of Palestine, as a reaffirmation of the international community’s commitment to a just and lasting settlement to the Palestinian issue.

Such recognition would uphold the principles of peace and justice and affirm the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the right to self-determination, according to the statement.

Egypt also stressed the importance of coordinated regional and international efforts to alleviate the humanitarian suffering of the Palestinian people.

The statement stressed the moral and legal responsibility borne by all members of the international community and the UN Security Council to intervene and halt the violations, crimes, and starvation policies in the Palestinian territories, actions that threaten both regional and international peace and security.