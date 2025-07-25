Brand Dubai, General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs partner to highlight Dubai’s summertime attractions

DUBAI, 25th July 2025 (WAM) -- Dialling up the excitement surrounding the #DubaiDestinations summer campaign, Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has partnered with the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai to highlight the very best of Dubai’s summertime experiences for visitors.

As part of the initiative, people approaching the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs will be greeted with souvenir ‘passports’ introducing them to the city’s myriad summer experiences in an engaging and fun format.

Using a QR code provided in the passport, visitors can tap into the Dubai Destinations website to access interactive guides and curated itineraries designed to help them explore Dubai through the summer.

Slated to go online on July 24, the activation is part of wider efforts to promote Dubai’s diverse tourism offerings and enhance the overall visitor experience, aligning with Brand Dubai’s commitment to showcasing the city’s notable attractions and multicultural milieu.

The unique initiative is expected to enable thousands of residents and visitors to make the most of their Dubai sojourns with their families and loved ones. For more details and related content, visit @BrandDubai on Instagram and #DubaiDestinations.

