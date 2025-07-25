Dubai Mallathon initiative reflects visionary approach to positioning sports as way of life: Minister of Sports

DUBAI, 25th July 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) and Chairman of the Executive Board, lauded the distinguished community initiative, Dubai Mallathon, launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

He affirmed that the initiative reflects a visionary approach to positioning sports as a way of life, which is an essential pillar of broader efforts to promote public health and enhance quality of life.

Al Falasi further noted that the initiative represents a progressive step, aligning seamlessly with the objectives of the Year of Community 2025 and supporting the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the Quality-of-Life Strategy in Dubai. This is achieved by providing innovative sports activities, within secure, air-conditioned indoor environments, that encourage inclusive community participation and firmly establish a culture of physical activity during summer.

Dr. Al Falasi stated, "The Dubai Mallathon stands as an inspiring model of initiatives that translate the leadership’s vision into practical programmes, enhancing community engagement and broadening access to sports as a fundamental pillar of daily life. At the Ministry of Sport, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting this initiative and expanding impactful partnerships that reinforce the role of community sports in improving public health outcomes and enhancing societal wellbeing. We also commend His Highness' continuous guidance to innovate through exceptional community initiatives that embody the synergy between sport and social life, contributing to transforming public spaces and facilities into dynamic platforms for promoting a healthy, balanced lifestyle."

