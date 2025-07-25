MOCCAE confirms UAE markets free of salmonella-contaminated Emek ‘Pistachio Cacao Cream with Kadayif Spread’ product

DUBAI, 25th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), in collaboration with local regulatory authorities, today confirmed that the "Pistachio Cacao Cream with Kadayif Spread" product from the Emek brand, which has been identified as contaminated with Salmonella, is not present in UAE markets. This product is manufactured outside the UAE.

This clarification followed a statement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which indicated that the product in question is exclusively available in U.S. markets.

MOCCAE noted that the FDA's warning refers to a product marketed as "Dubai Chocolate," which is inspired by the distinctive flavours of "Dubai Chocolate" – a term widely associated with products from FIX Dessert Chocolatier. It is important to note that this brand is in no way connected to the Salmonella contamination issue. FIX Dessert Chocolatier, which originated in Dubai and is renowned for its luxurious chocolates with unique flavours inspired by Middle Eastern cuisine, adheres to the highest safety and quality standards.

MOCCAE assured consumers that the "Dubai Chocolate" products commonly available and widely recognised in various forms across UAE markets are entirely free from Salmonella contamination. All food products manufactured within the UAE, including those inspired by or marketed as "Dubai Chocolate," are rigorously subjected to the highest safety and quality standards.

The Ministry reaffirms its commitment to upholding food safety and safeguarding consumer health through continuous coordination and joint efforts with all pertinent authorities.

