Delegation of ambassadors accredited to UAE visits 21st Liwa Date Festival

ABU DHABI, 25th July 2025 (WAM) -- A delegation of foreign ambassadors accredited to the UAE visited the 21st edition of the Liwa Date Festival, currently taking place in Liwa City, Al Dhafra Region, and running until 27th July, organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority.

The delegation included Dana Goldfinca, Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia to the UAE; Maria Belovas, Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia to the UAE; Natalia Mansour, Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia to the UAE; Luis Miguel Merlano Hoyos, Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia to the UAE, and Lutfullah Goktas, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to the UAE, accompanied by several diplomats.

The ambassadors toured various pavilions of government and private departments participating in the festival, where they were introduced to a wide range of services, technologies, and lectures related to the agricultural sector.

The delegation also visited the date market, the heritage souq, the handicrafts pavilion and the competition areas for dates and fruits.

The ambassadors explored displays featuring traditional and agricultural products, date palm-based industries, and the latest agricultural technologies, particularly in palm cultivation.

They expressed their delight in visiting the festival and gaining insight into the UAE's rich cultural heritage.