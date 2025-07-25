Dubai Police extradite two wanted individuals to French authorities for attempted fraud, drug trafficking

DUBAI, 25th July 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Police handed over two internationally wanted individuals to French authorities for their involvement in transnational organised crimes, including attempted fraud and trafficking in narcotics and psychotropic substances.

The Force apprehended the suspects after international red notices were issued, as they were listed on the wanted lists of INTERPOL and the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol).

Dubai Police highlighted that the wanted individuals have been handed over to French authorities as part of their ongoing efforts to combat crime under the Ministry of Interior, in cooperation with the Dubai Public Prosecution, to ensure that all necessary legal and judicial measures are taken.

This follows the International Cooperation Department of the UAE Ministry of Justice receiving international arrest warrants for the suspects, which is the central authority for handling international cooperation requests.

With this handover, the total number of wanted individuals extradited to France by Dubai Police in 2025 rises to ten. These individuals are involved in grave international crimes, including murder, leading criminal organisations, money laundering, armed robbery, and drug trafficking.

Dubai Police confirmed that this extradition aligns with their commitment to strengthening cooperation and collaboration with law enforcement agencies worldwide. Their objective is to combat transnational organised crime in all forms and establish a robust global security framework focused on crime prevention and the exchange of successful security practices, ultimately enhancing community safety and security.

Furthermore, the Force stated, “The search and investigation teams, alongside the raid units and specialised divisions within the General Department of Criminal Investigation, successfully apprehended all wanted individuals shortly after receiving the red notices. This success was achieved through dedicated field efforts and the application of advanced technology at the Data Analysis Centre, which enabled precise tracking, location identification, and ultimately ensured their handover to justice.



