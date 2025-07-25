Sharjah Ruler receives Exeter Medal, unveils Al Qasimi Building

SHARJAH, 25th July, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Thursday, was awarded the Honorary President's Medal by the University of Exeter—the first time the award has been presented in the university’s history.

The ceremony took place in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, and Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the American University of Sharjah.

​This took place during His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah’s visit to the University of Exeter, where he received the medal from Sir Michael Barber, Honorary President of the University.

​As part of the visit, the Al Qasimi Building project—an initiative launched by His Highness—was officially unveiled. Additionally, a dedicated corner showcasing His Highness’s publications was inaugurated at the library of the Institute of Arab and Islamic Studies.

​The visit also witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Sharjah Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research and the University of Exeter, further strengthening academic collaboration between the two institutions.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah received the Honourary President's Medal from the University of Exeter in recognition of his outstanding contributions to education and scientific research, as well as his longstanding and distinguished relationship with the university.

​Widely regarded as a pioneer in cultural, scientific, social, and economic development, His Highness has played a pivotal role in fostering cultural exchange and dialogue between nations and civilisations on local, regional, and international levels.

​During his address at the honouring ceremony held at Reed Hall, University of Exeter, His Highness said, “It brings me great joy to return today to the University of Exeter — this distinguished institution that welcomed me as a student over forty years ago and has remained a lasting part of my academic journey and cherished memories ever since.”

​His Highness expressed his sincere appreciation for the longstanding and fruitful collaboration with the University of Exeter, stating: “I stand before you with deep gratitude for the meaningful journey we have shared — one built on knowledge, partnership, and common aspirations. I take particular pride in the enduring cooperation between the University of Exeter and the Emirate of Sharjah over the past four decades. This partnership has not only endured but also flourished into a model of academic excellence. At the heart of this success is the Institute of Arab and Islamic Studies, a distinguished center that hosts the Arab World Archives Unit and the Emirati Collection — both vital resources for preserving and exploring our cultural heritage.”

His Highness went on to highlight the academic collaborations between the University of Exeter and institutions in Sharjah, noting: “Through the years, our collaboration has given rise to numerous academic partnerships across universities in Sharjah. At University of Khorfakkan, the joint Marine Sciences programme with Exeter plays a key role in advancing the study of coastal and marine ecosystems. At University of Al Dhaid, cooperation in geology and environmental sciences is helping to build a strong academic foundation in Earth sciences. Additionally, the Sharjah Education Academy has launched pioneering programmes in special educational needs, drawing on Exeter’s long-established expertise and commitment to inclusive education.”

​His Highness noted that these initiatives embody a shared vision centered on investing in people and knowledge — a vision that continues to grow. A clear example of this is the Al Qasimi Building project at the University’s Institute of Arab and Islamic Studies, unveiled today, which stands as a testament to the joint commitment to creating inspiring academic spaces for future generations

His Highness concluded his speech by expressing heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the leadership, faculty, and partners of the University of Exeter for this special honour and for their ongoing commitment to education, research, and international cooperation. He encouraged the continued building of bridges rooted in understanding, discovery, and shared progress.

In her speech during the ceremony, Dr Lisa Roberts, Chancellor of the University of Exeter, commended the vision, leadership, and unwavering support of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for education. She highlighted the profound influence of His Highness on the development of educational institutions, the valuable partnerships he has fostered with the university, and the inspiration he continues to provide to scholars and students alike.

In her speech, Dr Roberts highlighted the transformative power of education in advancing societies across all sectors. She stressed the importance of developing academic curricula based on the highest standards and most advanced scientific approaches, alongside a strong emphasis on research, international collaboration, and global engagement.

She noted that this vision is clearly reflected in the model championed by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah across universities and higher education institutions in the Emirate—serving as a practical and inspiring example of educational excellence.

The Chancellor of the University of Exeter reflected on the long-standing relationship between His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and the university, which dates back to the 1980s. She highlighted how this enduring connection has led to the creation of exceptional academic programmes and joint projects, fostering extensive collaboration with universities across the Emirate of Sharjah—many of which were established and supported under His Highness’ leadership. She expressed the university’s pride in these successful and ambitious partnerships and affirmed its commitment to further strengthening and expanding them in the years to come.

​Martha Holden, a graduate of the Institute of Arab and Islamic Studies, delivered a speech on behalf of the institute’s students and alumni, expressing heartfelt gratitude to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah. She said, “I sincerely thank Your Highness for your generous support, which has profoundly shaped my educational journey. Without it, I would not have had the chance to travel, explore diverse cultures, deepen my understanding of religion, or appreciate the intricacies of regional dialects. These experiences have expanded my horizons and enriched my study of the Arabic language in meaningful ways.”

​She added, “My time at the university was truly inspiring and strengthened my passion for the Arabic language, which I hope to continue pursuing and sharing with others beyond graduation. With God’s will, I aim to contribute what I’ve learned for the benefit of others. What I’ve shared is just one story among many lived by Exeter University students—stories that are all tied together by Your Highness’s unwavering presence and continued support.”

The honouring ceremony featured an artistic performance by a group of Exeter University students, along with a video presentation that showcased the longstanding relationship between His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and the University of Exeter, beginning with his studies and graduation in 1985. The presentation highlighted the ongoing academic cooperation and strong ties that have continued over the decades, culminating in the awarding of the University’s first-ever Honorary President's Medal to His Highness.

​Highness also received a commemorative gift from Councillor Anne Jobson, Lord Mayor of Exeter, in recognition of his visit and longstanding support for the University of Exeter.

During his visit, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah unveiled the Al Qasimi Building project, a generous initiative by His Highness that will serve as the new home for the Institute of Arab and Islamic Studies at the University of Exeter, originally established by His Highness in 2001. The project aims to support researchers and students by providing access to valuable academic resources, historical documents, and references, fostering an environment for in-depth research and documentation in the fields of Arabic and Islamic studies.

​His Highness and the attendees were introduced to the Al Qasimi Building project through a series of visual presentations. These showcased the architectural vision of the building, designed as a distinguished hub for scientific engagement among students and scholars. The design reflects the richness of Arab and Islamic civilisation and its contributions to knowledge. Featuring a distinctive geometric form, the building is set to become a notable addition to the university campus. The plans also emphasise thoughtfully designed green spaces and open areas intended to foster dialogue and interaction among visitors. Presentations further highlighted the building’s comprehensive facilities, including lecture halls, classrooms, gardens, offices, study zones, and a range of services tailored for visitors, readers, and researchers.

The presentations also highlighted key scientific discoveries from research supported by the Institute of Arab and Islamic Studies, carried out in collaboration with institutions from several countries. These findings stem from joint scientific efforts across diverse fields, including archaeology, human history, and other areas of study.

During his visit to the Library of the Institute of Arab and Islamic Studies, His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi inaugurated a dedicated corner showcasing his publications. This special section features a complete collection of works authored by His Highness, generously donated to the University of Exeter, along with a distinguished edition of the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language.

​His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has authored 118 diverse works spanning multiple fields of knowledge. Each publication embodies a profound vision and enlightened perspective, showcasing the depth of his cultural insight and the strength of his convictions. His writings have been translated into over 20 major languages, including English, French, Chinese, Italian, Hindi, Russian, Spanish, German, Portuguese, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Bengali, Polish, Dutch, Romanian, Persian, Turkish, and Somali.

​His Highness’s works are renowned for their thorough research and scholarly rigor. They demonstrate his deep passion for the history of the Arabian Gulf, with a special focus on Sharjah and the Gulf region in the modern era. His academic investigations draw upon original documents carefully preserved in international archives.

The writings of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi stem from a profound intellectual and historical journey that began in the 1980s. Motivated by the need to challenge and correct the misleading narratives spread by colonial powers that distorted the history of the Arabian Gulf, His Highness published his first book, The Legend of Piracy in the Gulf, in 1985. This work marked the start of a comprehensive documentation effort grounded in original sources from British, Ottoman, and French archives. Over time, his scholarship broadened to cover a wide range of topics related to Gulf history.

​His Highness also penned his autobiography in a narrative titled Self-Narration, blending personal reflections with a broader national perspective. Additionally, he brought history to life on stage through more than twenty plays that explore Arab issues and cultural identity. Over time, his body of work has evolved from historical scholarship to include academic research and theatrical productions, creating a comprehensive cultural legacy that unites the roles of ruler, historian, and creative thinker.

During his visit to the library, His Highness reviewed a collection of significant and rare historical documents, books, and sources. Among them was the thesis he submitted in 1985 to earn his PhD in History from the University of Exeter with distinction, titled The Myth of Arab Piracy in the Arabian Gulf, 1797–1820.

At the University’s Northcote Building, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research (SCHESR), along with Dr Lisa Roberts, Chancellor of the University of Exeter, signed a cooperation agreement between the Council and the University to launch a leadership training programme for higher education institutions. Titled Leadership Compass: Shaping the Future of Responsible Governance in Universities, the programme is an advanced and forward-looking initiative in transformational executive education, developed specifically for SCHESR.

​The programme is structured around five core objectives that align closely with the goals of the Sharjah Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research (SCHESR):

1- Developing Strategic Leadership: Empowering university leaders with the skills, insight, and resilience needed to navigate and lead effectively in the dynamic landscape of higher education.

2- Strengthening Institutional Governance: Promoting responsible stewardship through transparent decision-making, effective resource management, and alignment with institutional missions and core values.

3- Fostering a Culture of Inclusivity and Excellence: Supporting the creation of inclusive, values-driven academic environments that prioritise the well-being of staff, the success of students, and the integrity of scholarly research.

4- Enhancing Stakeholder Engagement and Impact: Building capacity for meaningful engagement with both internal and external stakeholders, while reinforcing the university’s civic, social, and global responsibilities.

5- Encouraging Reflective and Collaborative Practice: Providing space for peer learning, critical self-reflection, and cross-institutional dialogue to inspire innovation, shared leadership, and continuous growth.

​On the sidelines of the signing of the agreement, several areas of cooperation and shared interests in educational and academic affairs were discussed, as were the outcomes achieved from the collaboration.

The honouring ceremony was attended by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, along with several distinguished guests, including Mansour Belhoul Al Falasi, UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom; Sheikh Khalid bin Saud Al Qasimi, Deputy Ambassador of the UAE to the UK; Abdullah Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture; Dr Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock; Dr Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, Chairman of the Sharjah Government Legal Department; Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority; Dr Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Education Academy; as well as a number of officials from government entities and higher education institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Representing the British side, the ceremony was attended by Lord David Fursden, His Majesty’s Representative in Devon; Councillor Ann Jobson, Lord Mayor of Exeter; Sir Michael Barber, Honorary Chancellor of the University of Exeter; Dr Lisa Roberts, Chancellor of the University of Exeter; along with several officials from the University of Exeter.