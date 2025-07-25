Sharjah Ruler meets UKF students in Exeter Programme

SHARJAH, 25th July 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of University of Khorfakkan (UKF), met with students from the university enrolled in the joint educational programme in marine sciences at the University of Exeter, UK.

His Highness was joined by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, and Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the American University of Sharjah.

During the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah addressed the students with a heartfelt, parental message, praising their academic efforts and highlighting the significance of their participation in the marine sciences programme. He expressed joy over the fruitful academic partnership and its role in equipping students with crucial knowledge and skills.

His Highness stated, “You represent the pinnacle of scientific research, which we need, especially in the Khorfakkan beaches. We are preserving the environment—trees, mountains, and the sea, which holds unseen treasures and life. There are places yet to be explored, and we urge you to be pioneers.”

Offering personal reflections, His Highness said, “My advice to you—as a student, I was like you—is to have self-confidence through knowledge. Store it in your mind, not just notebooks. Be active and attentive, even to small details. Study beyond the university to truly understand the world.”

His Highness also stressed the importance of adapting one’s personality to face all circumstances with resilience. He encouraged students to engage in lectures, seminars, and forums, treating the university as their second home.

Speaking about Sharjah’s development, His Highness added, “Every city I have—God knows—is adorned with colours through projects that enrich it and deepen the sense of connection, belonging, and pride among its people, whether in the fields of education, tourism, society, or the environment. These projects are carefully designed to beautify the city and promote stronger familiarity and engagement among its residents. You can witness Khorfakkan progressing in scientific, intellectual, and social fields. We have Fatima Al-Mughni, a vibrant presence since her childhood. When we established the old market in Khorfakkan, she turned it into a gathering place for all visitors, showcasing the city's heritage and history. Likewise, we want you to help elevate your country through your involvement in youth and women’s clubs and centres, and through your active engagement with the community.”

Concluding his speech, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah emphasised scientific research and referenced the Sharjah Marine Research Centre—built at a cost of AED100 million—as a key facility that will support diving training and marine research, aligning with students’ areas of study.

The students expressed their deep gratitude for the generous support and care extended to them by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, as well as his ongoing interest in their academic journey.

They reaffirmed their dedication to applying his guidance and following his example in pursuing valuable knowledge and essential skills.

They also pledged to engage actively with the community, contributing to its development and striving to raise the profile of the United Arab Emirates and the Emirate of Sharjah in the fields of science and research.

The marine sciences programme, implemented in the UK and joined by 26 students, is a collaboration between University of Khorfakkan and the University of Exeter. It combines academic theory with hands-on training for marine sciences and aquatic biology students, aligning with global academic standards.

Throughout July, the programme featured lab workshops on environmental data analysis, experimental preparation, and marine organism monitoring. It also included lectures from experts and site visits to significant coastal locations, enriching students' understanding of biodiversity and sustainability.

His Highness concluded the meeting by taking a commemorative photo with the students and wished them success in their academic journey and a safe return home.