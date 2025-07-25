Abdullah bin Zayed welcomes France’s announcement on intention to recognise State of Palestine, reaffirms commitment to supporting legitimate rights of Palestinian People

ABU DHABI, 25th July 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, welcomed the announcement by Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, regarding France’s intention to recognise the State of Palestine.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed believes this step reinforces efforts by the international community to advance the two-state solution and establish a just and lasting peace in the region.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed expressed the UAE’s appreciation for this significant decision, which comes at a critical juncture and underscores the need for the international community to uphold its responsibilities and work collectively to revive the political process and bring an end to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Such efforts would contribute to enhancing regional security and stability, while supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the establishment of an independent, sovereign state in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions and international law.

His Highness also reaffirmed the UAE’s unwavering commitment to the aspirations and rights of the Palestinian people, and to continued cooperation with regional and international partners to achieve a just and sustainable solution that ends the conflict and lays the groundwork for a more stable and prosperous future for the peoples of the region.