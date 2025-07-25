Dubai Chamber of Commerce awarded ‘Plan to Action: Year of Sustainability Seal’

DUBAI, 25th July 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has been awarded the ‘Plan to Action: Year of Sustainability Seal.’

The award comes in recognition of the chamber’s pioneering role in advancing sustainability values and driving positive impact, in line with the UAE’s vision to build a more sustainable future.

The chamber received the seal for the Dubai Chamber of Commerce Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Label initiative, which was launched last year by the chamber’s Centre for Responsible Business.

The initiative is designed to support companies and organisations in assessing their readiness and maturity in adopting ESG standards while recognising their efforts to promote sustainable growth.

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce ESG Label is designed to encourage the business community to adopt and develop practices that have a positive impact on society and the environment, as well as promote good governance, by recognising participants’ efforts to advance sustainability. It acknowledges companies’ efforts to support sustainability and motivates broader adoption of ESG practices.

Organisations of all sizes that have been established for at least two years are eligible to apply. Companies that successfully apply for the label will benefit from alignment with ESG best practices, enhanced brand image and reputation, and added value for potential investors.



