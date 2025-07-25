ESG Emirates Stallions Group achieves strong H1 2025 performance

ABU DHABI, 25th July 2025 (WAM) -- Emirates Stallions Group, the leading conglomerate with operations spanning from Workforce Solutions, Real Estate Development, Design & Interiors Manufacturing to Agriculture & Landscaping, and a subsidiary of IHC, announced today its financial results for the first half of 2025, achieving an 11% year-on-year growth in revenue to AED709.99 million compared to H1 2024.

Operational profit before tax also rose 11% year-on-year, reaching AED131.77 million, underscoring the Group’s continued momentum and operational efficiency.

ESG maintained a solid financial position, with total shareholders’ equity increasing by 7% compared to the end of December 2024, reaching AED2.674 billion. Book value per share rose to AED10.70, reaffirming the Group’s commitment to delivering long-term value to its shareholders.

Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Chairman of ESG, said, “These results reflect our continued positive momentum and reinforce our position as a reliable and forward-looking player across our sectors. We remain committed to executing impactful growth strategies focused on innovation, empowering our teams, and expanding both locally and regionally.”

During the quarter, ESG advanced several strategic initiatives aligned with its long-term vision. These included the launch of a new platform uniting specialised real estate development entities, the signing of strategic partnerships for premium residential projects, and regional expansion through new branch openings and increased production capacity to meet rising demand across GCC markets.

