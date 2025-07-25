UN chief warns of ‘immoral humanitarian crisis’ in Gaza

NEW YORK, 25th July, 2025 (WAM) -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza represents an “immoral crisis” that defies global conscience.

Speaking via video message to the Global Assembly of Amnesty International convening today in Prague, Czech Republic, Guterres said that while he condemned the attacks launched by Hamas on 7th October 2023, “there is no justification for the explosion of death and destruction that has unfolded since then.”

He added, “The scale and magnitude of this crisis surpass anything the international community has witnessed in recent times.”

Guterres expressed his alarm at the inaction of many within the international community, saying, “I cannot explain the level of indifference and paralysis we are seeing – a complete lack of compassion, truth and humanity.”

He highlighted the worsening conditions in Gaza, where not only civilians but also UN staff are suffering from hunger in full view of the world. “Their unimaginable hardship has left them numb and exhausted to the point that they can no longer tell whether they are alive or dead,” he said.

He spoke of the children of Gaza who, in his words, “express a desire to go to heaven, because at least there, they believe, they will find food.”

Guterres affirmed that the United Nations will continue to raise its voice at every opportunity, even though “words cannot feed hungry children.”

He cited UN figures indicating that since 27th May, more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed while attempting to obtain food. “These people were not killed in combat, but in a desperate effort to secure basic sustenance amid mass starvation.”

The Secretary-General reiterated the urgent need for an immediate and lasting ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages, and unimpeded humanitarian access for the affected population in Gaza. He also emphasised the importance of irreversible steps toward a two-state solution.

He said the United Nations stands ready to take full advantage of any ceasefire to scale up humanitarian operations across Gaza, as it had successfully done during a previous truce.

Guterres also warned of powerful forces working against human rights and the international system designed to uphold them, including the International Criminal Court. “We are in a global battle for human dignity, for human rights, for justice and multilateralism,” he said, at a time when repressive tactics are on the rise and aimed at eroding respect for fundamental freedoms.

He urged states to defend human rights universally and consistently, even when inconvenient, and called for decisive action to confront what he described as “the flood of lies and hatred polluting the digital space.” He cautioned that manipulation of social media has become a potent weapon in the hands of authoritarian regimes.

“We must build on the hard-won gains, including the recent advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, by insisting on legal accountability and demanding climate justice,” Guterres concluded.