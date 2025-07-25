Arab Parliament welcomes France’s intent to recognise State of Palestine

CAIRO, 25th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, has welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement of France’s intent to recognise the State of Palestine, describing it as a courageous and historic step.

In a statement issued today, Al Yamahi said the move embodies a commitment to the values of justice, freedom and human dignity, and represents support for the Palestinian people's legitimate right to establish an independent and sovereign state.

He stated that this stance signals a positive shift in international positions and strengthens diplomatic and parliamentary efforts aimed at achieving a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in the Middle East based on the two-state solution and ending the occupation.

The Arab Parliament President called on countries that have not yet recognised the State of Palestine, particularly peace-loving nations, to follow France’s lead and fulfil their moral, legal and humanitarian responsibilities towards the suffering of the Palestinian people, and to work seriously towards ending the Israeli occupation and enabling the Palestinian people to exercise their legitimate right to self-determination.

Al Yamahi reiterated the Arab Parliament’s full support for the Palestinian people’s legitimate national rights and its continued efforts through regional and international parliamentary platforms to mobilise support for the Palestinian cause and to strengthen international recognition of the State of Palestine.