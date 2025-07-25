Muslim Council of Elders praises Egypt’s efforts in supporting Palestinian cause

ABU DHABI, 25th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, commends the historic and pivotal role of the Arab Republic of Egypt, its leadership and people, in championing the Palestinian cause.

The Council strongly denounced baseless propaganda and unfounded accusations aimed at undermining Egypt’s defence of the Palestinian cause and its support for the Palestinian people.

The Council expressed profound appreciation for Egypt’s unwavering commitment to advocating for Palestinian rights across regional and international forums.

Egypt has tirelessly provided political, diplomatic, humanitarian, and relief support to the people of Gaza and the broader Palestinian population, reflecting a deep-rooted dedication to the Arab and Islamic nation’s issues. This serves as an exemplary model of fraternal solidarity and historical responsibility toward the Palestinian cause, which remains central to the Arab and Islamic conscience.

The Council highly praised Egypt’s continuous efforts to achieve Palestinian national reconciliation and unify Palestinian ranks to address current and future challenges. It also emphasised that Egypt has been, and will remain, a steadfast supporter of the Palestinian people in their legitimate struggle to reclaim their rights and establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Furthermore, the Council applauded the diplomatic and relief efforts by Arab nations to support the Palestinian people and the oppressed residents of Gaza. It urged the international community and all influential actors to support Egypt’s and other Arab nations’ initiatives to secure a just and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian issue, ensuring the Palestinian people’s inalienable rights and promoting security and stability in the region and beyond.