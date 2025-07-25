UAE raises medal tally to 12 on day 5 of IMMAF Youth World Championships in Al Ain

AL AIN, 25th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Day five of the IMMAF Youth World Championships on Friday marked the start of the Youth A (16–17 years) category, widely regarded as the most competitive and technically advanced division of the event.

The day featured intense matchups between top athletes from around the world, delivering high-level performances at ADNEC Centre Al Ain in front of an energetic crowd.

The UAE raised its medal tally to 12, including one gold, two silver, and nine bronze.

The championship, held in Al Ain until July 27, is organised under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Abdullah Al Zaabi, Head of the Events and Activities Section at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said, “Starting the Youth A category is an important part of the championship, where the athletes’ ambition is matched by their advanced skills. We are proud of how well the event is organised and the positive impact it has on both sport and the community. Holding the sixth edition in Al Ain shows our commitment to growing the sport and involving more people. The strong support from our leadership is a big reason for this success and helps the UAE stay a key player in the world of mixed martial arts.”

Akef Mumtaz Siddiqui, father of Ayan Akef, who won bronze for India in the Youth A (56 kg) category, said, “I’m glad my son won a medal today. It’s a great moment for us, and we’ve really enjoyed being here in Al Ain. The venue is excellent, the organisation has been great, and everything feels truly professional and international. I’m happy we came and that my son could make it to the podium. We were aiming for gold, inshallah next time.”

This year’s edition has seen a noticeable increase in both the number of participating countries and athletes, earning widespread international praise for its organisation. Hosting the event in the Al Ain region has also enhanced community engagement and highlighted the city’s cultural and tourism appeal, adding value to the overall championship experience.

The Youth A competition continues on Saturday, with national teams aiming to improve their standings ahead of the championship’s conclusion on Sunday. Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and Tajikistan remain among the top contenders on the medal table.