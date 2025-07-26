UAE delegation discusses enhancing aviation cooperation with China

BEIJING, 26th July 2025 (WAM) -- Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), led an official delegation from the United Arab Emirates on a four-day visit to the People’s Republic of China.

The visit aimed to enhance technical and commercial collaboration in the civil aviation sector, to push forward the UAE and China’s strategic partnership.

The UAE delegation included Badr Salim Al Olama, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), and Engr. Esmaeel Hassan Alblooshi, Director General of the Department of Civil Aviation, Ras Al Khaimah, along with senior representatives from the General Civil Aviation Authority, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, EDGE Group, and the Department of Civil Aviation, Ras Al-Khaimah (RAKDCA).

Saif Al Suwaidi emphasised that cooperation between the UAE and China in civil aviation continues to grow steadily, supported by existing agreements and the strong bilateral relations.

He stated, “We are working to expand cooperation with our partners in China, particularly in the fields of manufacturing, technical licensing, and knowledge exchange, contributing to the development of civil aviation systems. This visit represents a practical step towards establishing new partnerships that support the future growth plans of the aviation sector in both countries.”

The visit began in Shanghai, where the delegation conducted high-level meetings and field visits with several leading Chinese aerospace manufacturers, including Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), TCab Tech, AutoFlight, and CETC LES.

The UAE delegation, comprising senior representatives from GCAA, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, EDGE, and Ras Al Khaimah Department of Civil Aviation, explored the latest developments in aviation manufacturing.

Al Suwaidi also toured COMAC’s production facilities and met with Shen Bo, Vice Chairman of COMAC, in a high-level discussion that reviewed the company’s forward-looking plans and explored joint industrial opportunities.

The final two days of the visit were held in Beijing, where senior officials from the UAE and China’s Civil Aviation Administration (CAAC) and Air Traffic Management Bureau (ATMB) convened to discuss regulatory alignment, certification systems, maintenance cooperation, air navigation services, and institutional development.

The visit concluded with a high-level meeting between Saif Al Suwaidi and his Chinese counterpart, Song Zhiyong, Administrator of CAAC, attended by senior diplomatic representatives from the UAE Embassy in China.

Both sides reiterated their shared commitment to deepening aviation ties and outlined a mutual vision for future cooperation in the civil aviation sector.

