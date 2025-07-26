UAE marks International Day for Conservation of Mangrove Ecosystem with renewed commitment, global vision

ABU DHABI, 26th July 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said that the UAE has reaffirmed its unwavering dedication to preserving one of nature’s most vital yet vulnerable ecosystems, the mangroves.

In her statement on the occasion of International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem, she said, “We take a moment to celebrate our progress and reaffirm our commitment to strengthening these precious natural assets.”

She invited the public to observe “the spectacular and majestic mangroves that line our coast," describing them as “a natural shield against rising seas, coastal erosion, and the impacts of climate change. She noted that mangroves “offer immense value as powerful carbon sinks, capable of storing up to four times more carbon than other tropical forests.”

“Mangroves also support rich biodiversity, providing a lifeline to fish and countless other creatures, offering essential food and shelter. Our national outlook, deeply aligned with the foresight of our leadership, is to develop these ecosystems within our country and across the globe.”

Dr Al Dahak continued, “As nature-based solutions to climate change, we consider mangrove ecosystems instrumental in reaching our Net Zero target by 2050. To achieve this, and in line with the UAE's Biodiversity Strategy 2031, we are taking steady, deliberate steps towards fulfilling our ambitious target of planting 100 million mangroves by 2030, encouraging the contributions of our community, industry, and both the private and public sectors, all united in this shared endeavour.”

She further stated, “Our global partnerships have been instrumental in advancing this mission. The Mangrove Alliance for Climate (MAC), which now comprises 45 members, exemplifies this collaborative spirit."

“Through MAC, the UAE has endorsed the Mangrove Breakthrough, which seeks to mobilise global financial resources for mangrove restoration and calls for accelerated action from governments, the private sector, and non-state actors to protect mangroves under threat.”

“Furthermore, the establishment of the Mohamed bin Zayed-Joko Widodo International Mangrove Research Centre in Bali will mark a major step in preserving mangrove ecosystems globally,” she added.

Dr Al Dahak also highlighted the significance of the upcoming events: ”The forthcoming IUCN World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi this October represents a strategic opportunity to accelerate global conservation efforts. It will be a platform to advance solutions that build ecological resilience, champion progressive policy, and cultivate the conditions necessary for flourishing biodiversity, including within our critical mangrove habitats.”

She concluded by urging the public to appreciate and protect mangrove ecosystems: "We must act decisively to protect them and reverse their decline, for their vitality is intrinsically tied to our own.'

