Muslim Council of Elders welcomes France’s intent to recognise State of Palestine

ABU DHABI, 26th July 2025 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, welcomed the announcement by French President Emmanuel Macron regarding France’s intention to recognise the State of Palestine.

In a statement today, the council expressed its appreciation for this decision, which is poised to bolster international efforts toward achieving a just and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian issue. It supports the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them the establishment of an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international resolutions.

The Muslim Council of Elders reiterated its call to the international community to fulfill its responsibilities and act immediately to halt the aggression in the Gaza Strip, ensure the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian and relief aid, and support all Arab and international efforts to end the Palestinian people’s suffering, which has persisted for over seven decades. These efforts aim to promote peace and stability in the region and around the world.