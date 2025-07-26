Al Dhaid Date Festival supports productive families

SHARJAH, 26th July 2025 (WAM) -- The 9th edition of the Al Dhaid Date Festival, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), continues to welcome visitors at Expo Al Dhaid until Sunday, July 27.

This year’s event aligns with the UAE’s ‘Year of Community’, placing a special focus on productive families and home-based businesses.

Supporting heritage and innovation through local participation

Productive families are showcasing a diverse range of innovative, heritage-inspired products, celebrating Emirati culture and entrepreneurship. Their participation highlights the festival’s commitment to empowering communities economically and socially, while promoting the cultural and commercial value of date palms.

The productive families' pavilion has drawn significant visitor interest, offering items such as traditional palm-based crafts like woven baskets and heritage containers, Emirati dishes such as harees and machboos, and locally produced honey, Emirati spices, and Arabic coffee blends.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, emphasised that the involvement of productive families aligns with the chamber’s corporate social responsibility strategy and the broader goals of the ‘Year of Community’, fostering inclusivity and sustainable development.

Participant Khesbah Saeed Mohammed shared her enthusiasm for the festival, where she annually presents her handmade crafts like sarod and mahafat, passed down from her mother. Her work highlights the festival’s role in preserving traditional palm-frond skills across generations.

Maryam Al Yamahi featured a collection of palm-related crafts such as makhareef and saf, blending modern design elements to appeal to contemporary consumers. She praised the festival for its role in market expansion, business growth, and entrepreneurial support.