ICCROM participates with International Forum Bosnia in 20th International Summer School for Youth and Heritage

SHARJAH, 26th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM), and its Regional Centre in Sharjah, are pleased to announce their participation with the International Forum Bosnia (IFB) in the launch of the 20th International Summer School for Youth and Heritage (ISSYH20).

The school's activities will take place from 24th July to 9th August 2025, at various locations in Bosnia and Herzegovina, including Sarajevo, Mostar, and Stolac.

ICCROM will deliver a comprehensive training course on “Risk Management and Documentation of Cultural Heritage in Times of Crisis” as part of the ISSYH20. The school and training activities aim to introduce young people to the importance of cultural heritage and its role in community recovery, as well as the principles of preserving urban and built heritage and managing disaster risk. A focus is placed on practical skills for documenting built heritage and mapping.

In her opening remarks, ICCROM Director-General Aruna Francesca Maria Gujral emphasised the vital partnership with the International Forum Bosnia, noting the importance of the training programme in strengthening the capacity of participants to safeguard cultural heritage in times of and after crisis – a core mission of ICCROM.

She added, "Our collaboration with the International Forum Bosnia stands as an example of what we believe in – that cultural heritage is not only about the past, but a foundation for healing, for rebuilding, and for forging more inclusive and resilient societies, especially in post-conflict contexts."

Director-General Gujral further highlighted the unique significance of the programme’s setting, “Bosnia and Herzegovina is a uniquely important setting for this initiative. Here, heritage carries the hope and the power of renewal."

The opening of the school was accompanied by a reception and welcoming words from the Deputy Mayor of Sarajevo, Predrag Puharić. The reception was attended by Nasir Al-Darmaki, Deputy Manager of ICCROM's Regional Centre in Sharjah, as well as professors and participants. A total of 23 trainees from 13 different countries are participating in this training course, forming a dynamic and diverse group of interested individuals and experts, including students and professionals, united by a shared vision of heritage's role as a tool for confidence-building and recovery in affected communities.

In addition to core lectures that address the concept of cultural heritage and its role in Bosnia, particularly in the aftermath of its challenging experience at the end of the 20th century, participants will have the opportunity to explore various cultural heritage sites and museums.

Students will also be able to use diverse digital heritage tools, including drawing, photography, and laser scanning, alongside augmented virtual reality applications, providing a comprehensive and innovative set of skills to address contemporary challenges in built heritage conservation and disaster response.

Amra Hadzimuhamedovic, Director of the Cultural Heritage Centre at the International Forum Bosnia, stated, "This course is part of the 20th edition of the Summer School organised annually by the International Forum Bosnia (IFB). This year, we are pleased to announce our strategic partnership with ICCROM, which significantly enhances the participants' experience by considering the diversity of their academic backgrounds and geographical locations."

She added, "The socio-cultural landscape of Bosnia and Herzegovina, with its complex history of conflict and recovery, provides a fundamental backdrop for this training. The region's rich heritage, which has endured destruction and restoration, offers vital lessons that participants will not want to miss."

