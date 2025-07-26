Seventy-two Special Olympics UAE athletes participate in Topgolf Tournament for People of Determination

ABU DHABI, 26th July, 2025 (WAM) – Seventy-two Special Olympics UAE athletes represented the nation in the first-ever Special Olympics Topgolf Invitational Tournament for People of Determination in the region, a one-day virtual competition, held on July 26 at Topgolf venues in each participating country. Special Olympics athletes from the US and UK also particpated.

The event marks a significant milestone for inclusive sports in the UAE, especially for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. By leveraging innovative technology and purposefully designed golf environments, the tournament aimed to expand participation and create more accessible sporting experiences.

The competition followed an eight-week national training programme that began in May, made possible through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Special Olympics UAE and Topgolf Dubai. Athletes from across the country participated in structured training and national qualifiers, with 72 individuals ultimately selected to represent the UAE in this international event.

Participants were chosen based on time-based performance metrics, age eligibility, and consistent attendance; each athlete was required to complete at least 80% of the training sessions.

Due to the nature of the sport and logistical challenges associated with large in-person gatherings, the tournament utilised Topgolf’s advanced technology to facilitate parallel play across multiple levels. This enabled more than 36 athletes to compete simultaneously per floor, allowing for broader inclusion and a more dynamic tournament format.

All athletes were registered electronically and evaluated using competition-specific benchmarks. For the majority, this marked their first experience participating in a Topgolf competition, making the UAE’s strong representation especially noteworthy.

Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE, stated:“This tournament represents a new chapter in international empowerment for our athletes, made possible by the continued support of our wise leadership. The UAE remains committed to promoting the full inclusion of People of Determination, especially those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, through meaningful opportunities in sport and beyond,”

He added: “Our athletes made us proud and carried the UAE flag with pride. The tournament strengthened their confidence and opened the door to further opportunities for growth and sports excellence.”

Mike Walton, General Manager of Topgolf Dubai, commented: “We are proud to have hosted this first-of-its-kind virtual event in partnership with Special Olympics International. The dedication and progress shown by the athletes over the past eight weeks was truly inspiring. We believe this initiative reinforces the inclusive potential of golf and our shared commitment to making the sport accessible to all.”

The tournament was organised in coordination with a global working group comprising Special Olympics International, Special Olympics Texas, and Topgolf. Together, they developed a comprehensive virtual competition framework and technical standards to ensure fair and equitable play.