UAE harvests six medals in Central European Championship for Archery

ČAŠIĆ, Slovenia, 27th July, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE national archery team won six medals, including three gold and three bronze, at the Central European Championship for Archery. The team won the medals in the recurve and longbow categories.

The one-day tournament was held yesterday evening in Čašić, Slovenia, with the participation of 319 male and female athletes from 36 European countries, in addition to the UAE and South African national teams.

Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, President of the UAE Archery Federation, emphasized that the championship's outstanding results, amidst strong competition from participating countries, confirm the high competitiveness of the UAE's sons and daughters and the remarkable development achieved by the sport.

