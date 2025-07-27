National Media Office honours media professionals, content creators for their outstanding contributions

ABU DHABI, 27th July, 2025 (WAM) – The National Media Office (NMO), in the presence of Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the NMO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Media Council, organised a ceremony to honour a group of media professionals and content creators who have made significant contributions in supporting the national media mission.

Abdulla Al Hamed emphasised the National Media Office’s commitment to engaging with media professionals and content creators in appreciation of their vital role in portraying the positive image of the United Arab Emirates, raising societal awareness, and highlighting national achievements in a professional and purposeful manner.

He noted that this recognition stems from the NMO’s belief in the importance of supporting talent and motivating them to continue their creativity, thereby reinforcing the media message that reflects the country’s values and future vision.

He also pointed out that the BRIDGE Summit, scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi from December 8 to 10, represents an important opportunity to unify the efforts of media professionals, creators, and content producers under one umbrella that presents to the world a model of media based on positive influence. He called on everyone to seize this opportunity to enhance the presence of Emirati media at this summit.

He further announced the launch of the National Bloggers Council, which will include everyone, with the aim of unifying the national narrative, strengthening national identity, highlighting achievements, and countering rumours and media misinformation.

For his part, Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Director-General of the National Media Office, stated during the ceremony that this celebration is in recognition of the contributions of media professionals and content creators who have helped solidify the UAE’s presence on both regional and international stages.

He noted that supporting media talent is an integral part of a national vision that believes purposeful communication is one of the most powerful tools for influence and for bolstering the UAE’s global reputation.

He continued: “Today, we honour the creators of words — those who go beyond mere news coverage or the delivery of raw information. They actively participate in building societal awareness, instill a sense of belonging, and enlighten minds in an era crowded with competing narratives and a pressing need for confident, steadfast national voices capable of confronting diverse challenges.”

Abdulla Al Hamed, accompanied by the Director-General of the National Media Office, honoured media professionals and content creators who have distinguished themselves with impactful contributions in supporting the state’s media message and enhancing the UAE’s standing in the media world.

The ceremony included a documentary film highlighting key milestones of Emirati media, achievements made possible by the efforts of national media professionals, as well as scenes depicting the contributions of content creators in raising public awareness and portraying the bright image of the UAE across various digital platforms.