SGMB to launch practical phase of 7th “Ithmar” edition

SHARJAH, 27th July, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) will launch tomorrow, Monday, the second phase of its media training programme “Ithmar”, now in its seventh edition, with participants beginning the production of podcast titled ‘From Sharjah, We Begin.’

Targeting participants aged 10 to 15, the new phase will see trainees step behind the microphone to create original audio content that reflects their ideas, interests, and aspirations. The Sharjah Press Club (SPC) has commenced the recording of podcast episodes, building on the skills acquired during the initial two-week training phase.

The episodes will address a wide range of topics selected by the participants themselves, including bullying, mental health, artificial intelligence, media, education, children’s rights, entrepreneurship, the environment, society and influencers, as well as an interview with a community leader.

These themes emerged from brainstorming sessions held throughout the training, where participants worked in editorial and presentation teams to develop their questions and structure their episodes. This process exposed them to the full production journey, from concept development to recording.

The programme is delivered in partnership with CNN Arabic and supported by experienced media professionals from Sharjah Broadcasting Authority and SGMB. Sessions covered voice training, interview techniques, and podcast storytelling, equipping students with the tools to produce content with clarity and confidence.

Alia Al Suwaidi, Director of SGMB, emphasised that Ithmar is designed to give young people a space to create, experiment, and grow. Through hands-on training, group work, and direct interaction with media professionals, she said, participants are encouraged to think critically and express themselves effectively.

Al Suwaidi noted that participants in the seventh edition have shown strong curiosity and commitment throughout the training. Their ability to turn ideas into clear and relevant media content, she added, demonstrates their skills in using media to represent their perspectives and goals.

Over two weeks, trainees followed a programme aimed at developing both their communication skills and technical abilities. The first week focused on speech delivery, storytelling, and microphone presence. The second week moved further into podcast production, covering the preparation of questions, audio narration, and the use of artificial intelligence to enhance content creation.

With podcast recordings set to begin this week, “Ithmar” continues to fulfill its mission of preparing a media-literate generation capable of contributing thoughtfully and creatively to public discussions.