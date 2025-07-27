Abdulla Al Hamed explores avenues of cooperation with global media, entertainment leaders in Osaka

OSAKA, 27th July, 2025 (WAM) – Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the NMO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Media Council, held a series of bilateral meetings in the Japanese city of Osaka with top global media and entertainment industry leaders. These meetings were part of efforts to strengthen strategic partnerships for the development of the film and creative content industry.

The discussions focused on exploring opportunities for collaboration with international companies in areas such as film production, visual storytelling technologies, and the development of modern media platforms.

Abdulla Al Hamed emphasised that the current wave of technological transformation compels media institutions to be proactive in adopting artificial intelligence tools and data analytics.

He added: “Our vision in the United Arab Emirates is centreed on building a flexible and innovative media ecosystem that can anticipate audience needs and produce content that reflects our national ambitions and deep-rooted identity.”

He noted that these meetings represent a new step in the UAE’s media strategy, which aims to open up to international expertise and form impactful alliances that enhance the country’s presence on the global media map. He also highlighted that the meetings served as an opportunity to introduce international partners to the upcoming “BRIDGE” Summit in Abu Dhabi this December, which seeks to promote global partnerships and expand dialogue around the future of global media.

Abdulla Al Hamed met with Courtney LeMarco, Chairman of the Political Action Committee for the Entertainment Industry in Washington State, and Founder and CEO of LeMarco Global, a firm specialising in brand management and media content development in collaboration with major global corporations such as Amazon and Disney. He is also the executive producer of the Emmy-nominated documentary series “Hoarders”, and a visiting lecturer at the University of Washington.

He also met with Taiki Sakurai, CEO of Salamander Pictures Co., Ltd. a company known for its innovative approach to filmmaking that combines traditional cinematic techniques with the latest technologies and high-quality visual production.