Arab Podcast Programme explores creative techniques, skills for successful content creation

DUBAI, 27th July, 2025 (WAM) – The Dubai Press Club concluded the third week of the second edition of the Arab Podcast Programme with a series of engaging workshops and discussions that explored key elements of podcast production. The sessions were led by prominent Arab podcasters and industry professionals, offering participants deep insights into the creative and technical dimensions of the field.

The Arab Podcast Programme reflects Dubai’s broader vision to build a future-focused media environment driven by innovation, creativity and talent development. Through practical, hands-on training, the initiative provides a platform to support emerging Arab audio content creators and strengthen the presence of Arabic voices in the rapidly growing podcasting space.

Throughout the week, participants took part in interactive training that covered core aspects of podcast development including scriptwriting, sound identity, interview techniques, production workflows, and cross-platform distribution. The sessions also examined the growing impact of video podcasting and strategies for leveraging platforms like TikTok to reach wider audiences.

Maryam Al Mulla, Acting Director of the Dubai Press Club, said the programme is aligned with the Club’s ongoing efforts to enhance media capabilities across the region. It also reflects Dubai’s commitment to shaping the future of Arab media by investing in talent and fostering a culture of innovation.

“At the Dubai Press Club, we are committed to keeping pace with the evolving global media landscape. The Arab Podcast Programme provides a fully integrated experience for audio content creators – from training and mentorship to applied learning – helping them turn their ideas into high-quality audio content that can resonate on a global scale,” she said.

“Our aim is to support the development of a new generation of audio content creators who embody the creativity, vision and cultural depth of the Arab world,” she added.

Mahfoudha Abdullah, Media Talent Development Lead at the Dubai Press Club, said the growing popularity of podcasting in the Arab region is a sign of its relevance and potential for impact.

“Podcasting has become a powerful tool for storytelling, dialogue, and cultural exchange. Through this Programme, we focus on the key ingredients for success, including high-quality content, strong production techniques and a distinct audio identity. The goal is to equip participants with the insight and tools needed to create content that stands out.”

As part of the third week, participants also began developing individual podcast projects to apply the skills acquired through the previous sessions. These projects were reviewed by a specialised panel to provide feedback and assess readiness for the programme’s advanced phase.

Key sessions during the week covered topics such as podcast ideation and content planning, voice branding and audio identity, crafting engaging interviews, and building a podcast’s presence on platforms like YouTube and TikTok. Participants explored strategies to enhance discoverability, leverage trends, and use analytics to optimise their content for wider reach and deeper audience engagement.

The Arab Podcast Programme underscores Dubai Press Club’s efforts to reinforce Dubai’s role as a leading regional and global hub for media innovation. By empowering emerging talent and advancing the development of Arabic digital content, the initiative supports broader objectives to foster a sustainable, future-ready media ecosystem across the region.

