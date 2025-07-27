Belgian Socialist leader calls for immediate recognition of State of Palestine

BRUSSELS, 27th July, 2025 (WAM) – Paul Magnette, leader of the Socialist Party in Belgium, has called on the Belgian government to immediately recognise the State of Palestine. This appeal came in a letter addressed to party leaders across the country.

Magnette stressed that recognising Palestine as a state is a cornerstone of any credible peace solution, not merely a final outcome.

He emphasised that resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will only be possible through two independent and democratic states.

He further announced that the Socialist Party will soon propose a new resolution in Parliament to formally recognise Palestine, urging all parties—whether in government or opposition—to support this initiative in a non-partisan spirit as a form of “moral awakening.”

Meanwhile, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot indicated plans to submit a proposal to the government in September, ahead of the UN General Assembly session, to officially recognise the State of Palestine.

