Abdullah bin Zayed, New Zealand Foreign Minister discuss boosting relations

ABU DHABI, 28th July, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed ways to boost bilateral relations with Winston Peters, Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand, during a phone call.

Sheikh Abdullah and Peters reviewed prospects for joint cooperation across priority developmental sectors of mutual interest.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the robust relations between the UAE and New Zealand and both sides’ commitment to advancing cooperation across multiple sectors.

The ministers reviewed regional and international developments and shared perspectives on matters of common concern.