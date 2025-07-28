Bodour Al Qasimi conferred University of Leicester’s first-ever honorary professorship

SHARJAH, 28th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of American University of Sharjah (AUS), has been conferred the title of Honorary Professor by the University of Leicester---its first-ever honorary professorship and one of the highest honours it bestows---in recognition of her impactful contributions to women’s empowerment, child literacy and cultural development regionally and globally.

Sheikha Bodour visited the University of Leicester School of Business on Friday, where she was formally conferred the title during an official ceremony at the Brookfield Campus.

The title was presented by Professor Henrietta O’Connor, Provost and Deputy Vice-Chancellor, and Professor Dan Ladley, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Head of College and Executive Dean of the School of Business.

During her visit, Sheikha Bodour engaged with students and faculty and participated in a dedicated discussion on museum studies and cultural sector research, further underscoring her commitment to advancing cross-cultural dialogue and academic collaboration.

A global leader in publishing and education, Sheikha Bodour has led transformative efforts to expand access to books, knowledge and inclusive learning. She is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kalimat Group, which has published more than 500 titles in over 15 countries, with a focus on socially conscious Arabic children’s literature and inclusive storytelling.

As Founder and Chairperson of Kalimat Foundation, she has delivered literacy and accessibility initiatives in 31 countries and played a key role in the UAE’s accession to the Marrakesh Treaty to Facilitate Access to Published Works for Persons Who are Blind, Visually Impaired or Otherwise Print Disabled.

She is also the Founder of the Emirates Publishers Association and the UAE Board on Books for Young People and previously served as President of the International Publishers Association, becoming the first Arab woman and only the second woman in its history to hold the post since 1896.

“This recognition from the University of Leicester is deeply meaningful to me,” said Sheikha Bodour. “In Sharjah, we believe that education is one of the most powerful ways to build cultural bridges and foster mutual understanding. It is through knowledge, inclusion and service to others that we create lasting impact. I hope this honour encourages others, especially young women, to believe in their ideas, claim their space and lead with purpose.”

Professor Dan Ladley, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Head of College and Executive Dean of the School of Business, said, “The University of Leicester is delighted to welcome Sheikha Bodour to its family. She embodies the values of the University---inclusive, inspiring and impactful---in her commitment to empower others through education, entrepreneurship and publishing, her unequivocal focus on equality and inclusion and her passion for making this world a better place.

"The first Arab woman to become president of the International Publishers Association and a champion of gender equity in higher education and women in leadership roles, Sheikha Bodour is leading the way for women on a global scale.”

In her drive to champion women's leadership in publishing, Sheikha Bodour established PublisHer, a global movement advocating for women’s leadership in the industry.

Since its launch, it has gained remarkable momentum, creating safe, inclusive spaces for women in publishing to connect, collaborate and rise.

Complementing this commitment to inclusivity, she also led the International Sustainable Publishing and Industry Resilience initiative, which supported the publishing sector during the COVID-19 pandemic and helped build more adaptive, future-ready systems across the industry.

She also chaired the committee behind Sharjah’s designation as UNESCO World Book Capital 2019 and led the establishment of the House of Wisdom, a landmark cultural centre fostering knowledge, dialogue and innovation.

As Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, she continues to elevate Sharjah’s global standing through events such as the Sharjah International Book Fair, the Sharjah Booksellers Conference and Sharjah Publishing City.

Sheikha Bodour has advocated for diversity, freedom to publish, literacy and youth development through platforms including UNESCO’s World Book Capital Cities Network and the World Economic Forum, where she became the first Emirati woman to co-chair the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa, and chaired the Regional Business Council for the Middle East and North Africa.

Her recognition by the University of Leicester also reflects her broader efforts in promoting equity and academic excellence. Since being appointed President of AUS in 2023, Sheikha Bodour has championed gender equity in higher education, ensuring increased representation of women in leadership roles.

She spearheaded the establishment of the “Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi Chair in Women’s Leadership” at AUS, in collaboration with NAMA Women Advancement Establishment- the UAE’s first endowed chair dedicated to women’s leadership and development.

Under her leadership, AUS has launched six new research centres in artificial intelligence, sustainability and Arab and Islamic studies, while expanding scholarship support for students with disabilities and those from financially disadvantaged backgrounds.

Sheikha Bodour’s work also extends to entrepreneurship, innovation and economic development. As Chairperson of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa), she has supported over 150 startups that have raised $128 million in investment and created more than 1,400 jobs.

As Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), she has led strategic projects across sectors including tourism, sustainability, healthcare and the cultural economy.

At the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, she oversees a $150 million initiative that has attracted over 2,000 companies and more than $100 million in research investment across renewable energy, agritech, mobility and immersive technologies.

Sheikha Bodour holds a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) from the University of Cambridge and a Master of Science in Medical Anthropology from University College London. Her career continues to blend public service, entrepreneurship and cultural advocacy, reinforcing AUS as a centre of research and inclusion while shaping global conversations on education, publishing and leadership.

