Abu Dhabi ILCA 4 sailing team heads to Ras Al Hadd, Oman for intensive training camp

ABU DHABI, 28th July 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi ILCA 4 sailing team has departed for the Sultanate of Oman to hold an intensive 10-day training camp in the coastal area of Ras Al Hadd.

The camp is part of the team’s preparations for the upcoming Oman ILCA Championship and falls within the technical programme designed to prepare national talents for future international competitions.

Ras Al Hadd was chosen as the training site for its ideal maritime conditions, including steady winds and favourable weather, making it one of the most suitable venues for modern sailing training. The ILCA class, particularly ILCA 4, relies heavily on natural environmental interaction, enhancing the value of such a setting.

The team includes eight of the UAE’s most promising young sailors in the ILCA 4 class:

Abdullah Yahya Al Zubaidi, Abdullah Mohammed Al Niyadi, Omar Qais Qandil, Abdullah Fahad Al Muhairi, Saleh Hassan Al Hammadi, Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Hajri, Abdullah Yousuf Al Hammadi, and Saif Tareq Al Marzouqi.

The team is coached by Patrick Lutomski, accompanied by media representative Khalid Al Saadi.

This training camp aims to elevate the athletes’ physical and technical readiness, refine their skills in a real-life racing environment, and simulate conditions similar to international regattas. The team is expected to participate in the Oman ILCA Championship, a key event in this season’s calendar.

The ILCA 4 class, an Olympic-recognised category, forms a strong foundation for youth sailors to advance into more competitive classes such as ILCA 6 and ILCA 7. Known for its technical challenges and high-level individual tactics, ILCA 4 is widely considered a gateway to European and global competitions.

Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Academy—supported by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and closely followed by the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation—continues to prioritize the development of national sailing talents by providing them with professional training opportunities in realistic and competitive environments. This vision aligns with the UAE’s ambition to achieve global representation in modern sailing.

Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Academy, emphasized that the training camp in Ras Al Hadd reflects the academy’s strategic vision of preparing a new generation of sailors capable of competing internationally.

“Our goal is to provide the best training environment for our young athletes. This external camp offers a vital opportunity to strengthen their abilities in real conditions. ILCA 4 is the entryway to the Olympic sailing world, and we are committed to equipping our national talents to rise to upcoming challenges,” Al Suwaidi stated.