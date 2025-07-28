Development of Egypt's Arcadia-28 oil well boosts output to 4,100 boe/d

CAIRO, 28th July 2025 (WAM) -- The Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources has announced the start of production from the "Arcadia‑28" oil well, located in the Western Desert region. The launch follows the implementation of an advanced technical treatment, which will add an estimated 4,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) to its production capacity.

In a statement today, the Ministry said that the well, targeting the underground rock layer formation“Masajid Carbonate”, was commissioned after a precise acid stimulation operation— a well treatment technique similar to those used in the “Iris” well, Agiba’s recent oil and gas discovery located in Egypt’s Western Desert.

The production boost is a direct result of it bringing the “Arcadia-28” well online on July 19, 2025. It also reflects the effectiveness of the ongoing development and expansion initiatives within the company’s concession areas, according to the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources’ statement.

Furthermore, the step aligns with the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources’ first strategic pillar to maximise domestic petroleum production.