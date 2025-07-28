Dubai Culture unveils creative burst to Al Quoz with new murals

DUBAI, 28th July 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has unveiled two striking murals in Al Quoz Creative Zone as part of the Dubai Public Art Strategy.

The initiative brings distinctive artistic experiences to the community, helping shape the city into an open-air art gallery. This effort aligns with the emirate’s ambition to solidify its status as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

The series showcases the work of three female artists whose murals reflect the unique spirit of Al Quoz. Drawing on the area’s character and vitality, these works turn public spaces into memorable sites. Together, they further reinforce Al Quoz’s role as a welcoming home for creative professionals and entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds, offering an environment where ideas can take root and flourish.

In her mural ‘Vibrant Voices of Al Quoz,’ Egyptian visual artist and muralist Rabab Tantawy celebrates the district’s vibrancy and distinct identity. Painted on the façade of Aramtec, her piece features lively scenes of spice stalls, lanterns, and traditional Arabic coffee pots, all surrounded by various architectural elements such as arches and domes, reflecting the dynamic pulse of Al Quoz.

Meanwhile, Emirati artist Hend Al Murid has teamed up with Syrian muralist Dina Saadi on ‘Wonder Windows,’ a large-scale artwork on the façade of the interactive children’s museum WooHoo, inviting visitors on a whimsical journey of discovery. Their work weaves together symbols like the Hudhud bird (the hoopoe), the dalla (local coffee pot), traditional Emirati ornamental motifs, childhood memories, and a spirit of curiosity.

Commenting on the initiative, Shaima Rashid Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design & Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, highlighted the role of the Dubai Public Art Strategy in enriching the cultural ecosystem and transforming the city into an open-air art gallery.

She said, “The murals are a welcome addition to the Al Quoz Creative Zone, an area known for sparking fresh ideas and giving young talent the space to realise their ambitions. Dubai Culture remains committed to fostering creativity and encouraging artists to capture the spirit of the UAE in their own unique ways. This is part of our broader goal to create a sustainable environment that reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading global destination to live, thrive, and enjoy new experiences.”

Mozah Lootah, Dubai Public Art Project Manager at Dubai Culture, spoke about the originality and diversity the murals bring to Al Quoz, both in concept and execution.

She said, “The Dubai Public Art Strategy provides a framework to support and empower local creatives, enabling them to express their perspectives by turning our neighbourhoods, squares, and public spaces into cultural destinations. These artworks foster interactive dialogue between artists and audiences, while also contributing to the growth of tourism in Dubai.”

