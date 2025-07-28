HCHF distributes 100 smart tablets to school students in Jakarta

JAKARTA, 28th July 2025 (WAM) -- The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF) has distributed 100 smart tablets to students in two schools in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia. The initiative is part of HCHF’s support for the Indonesian education sector.

The distribution took place during a field visit by the Committee to two schools in Jakarta, attended by Dr. Khaled Al Ghaith, HCHF's Secretary-General; Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia and the Non-Resident Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of East Timor.

Dr. Al Ghaith said that HCHF has prioritised enhancing the use of technology in education as part of its humanitarian mission. He noted that the initiative launched in Indonesia aims to support students in their learning journey in line with the Abu Dhabi Document on Human Fraternity, which contributes to UN Sustainable Development Goal 4(SDG 4) which aims at ensuring inclusive, equitable, and quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Dr. Al Ghaith explained that the initiative involved the distribution of AI-powered tablets to 100 students in Jakarta schools.

He emphasised that the project reflects the Committee’s commitment to inclusive access to quality education, particularly for students from disadvantaged backgrounds facing financial or infrastructural barriers to digital learning.

The tablets provided were equipped with AI-based educational platforms, offering rich content that enhances learning experiences, cultivates students' skills, and prepares them to face future challenges.

The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity reiterated its belief that investing in education is an investment in coexistence, mutual understanding, and long-term development.

The Committee also expressed hope that this initiative would make a tangible impact on the lives of participating students and pave the way for sustainable humanitarian partnerships that promote inclusive education in Indonesia and beyond.