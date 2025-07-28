Ammar bin Humaid establishes new working group to boost investment in Ajman

AJMAN, 28th July 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, has announced the formation of the "Investment Attraction and Promotion Working Group for the Emirate of Ajman" through Resolution No. (14) of 2025.

The Resolution aims to drive forward the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030.

This strategic initiative underscores Ajman's commitment to cultivating a dynamic investment environment and further solidifying its position as a leading economic hub on both regional and international fronts.

By this resolution, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Executive Council, is authorised to oversee and direct the Group's operations. This mandate includes the power to issue all necessary regulations and select a chairman from within the Group's membership.

Composed of key stakeholders from diverse investment-focused entities, the Group is tasked with a comprehensive mandate, including identifying priority global markets for attracting impactful investments and cataloguing and detailing prime investment opportunities across vital sectors like manufacturing, infrastructure, education, the digital economy, and tourism.

The Group is focused on developing a package of legislative and procedural incentives and facilities, tailored to meet the diverse needs of investors. Furthermore, its mandate includes organising engagement programs for economic and official delegations, designing a cutting-edge digital marketing plan to showcase Ajman's competitive edge, and ensuring Ajman's presence at key international economic events. These initiatives are pivotal in elevating Ajman's profile on the international investment map.

Furthering the strategic momentum gained during the fruitful official visit of the Ajman government delegation to Chongqing, China, last May, this resolution marks a new phase.

Led by H.H. the Crown Prince of Ajman, the delegation secured key achievements that are now being formalised to accelerate investment attraction and promotion for the emirate. This visit successfully opened new avenues of cooperation with strategic partners, significantly bolstering Ajman's presence in key global markets in the next phase.

To realise the ambitions of Ajman Vision 2030, the resolution mandates that the Group activities directly support the creation of a dynamic and competitive business landscape that champions robust economic growth. The Group's effectiveness will be measured against tangible outcomes, encompassing the total volume of new investments attracted, the number of top-tier companies establishing a presence, the percentage increase in GDP attributable to investments, and enhanced investor confidence in Ajman's business ecosystem.

The Group's mandate is set for a renewable two-year period. The Executive Council's General Secretariat will be tasked with delivering comprehensive institutional and administrative backing. This support will be provided in close collaboration with relevant federal and local authorities, aligning the Group's efforts with the economic policies of both the emirate and the UAE.

Reflecting the Ajman government's integrated vision, the formation of this group is designed to elevate the emirate's investment climate and catalyse the influx of high-quality projects. This initiative is set to broaden the base of the local economy, amplify its contribution to comprehensive development, and cement Ajman's status as a promising destination for global investors.