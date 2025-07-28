Shaikha Al Nowais meets with President of Congo in Kinshasa

KINSHASA, 28th July 2025 (WAM) -- Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais, Secretary-General-elect of UN Tourism for the 2026–2029 term, met with Félix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, to discuss avenues for future cooperation between UN Tourism and the Congolese government in the areas of culture, tourism, and sustainable development.

The meeting focused on strengthening partnerships to advance shared priorities while addressing the challenges facing the cultural sector.

Discussions also explored opportunities to elevate the Democratic Republic of Congo’s status as a leading cultural and tourism hub in Africa.

She also held a bilateral meeting with HYolande Elebe Ma Ndembo, Congolese Minister of Culture, Arts, and Heritage, during which both sides explored prospects for collaboration aimed at enhancing cultural infrastructure and developing public policies to safeguard intellectual property and promote the rights of artists.

The meeting underscored the vital role of culture and tourism in rebuilding national identity and empowering local communities, highlighting the need for inclusive and forward-looking policies in both sectors.

The meetings took place on the sidelines of Shaikha Al Nowais’s participation in the inaugural edition of the World Music and Tourism Festival, organised by the Congolese Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the UN Tourism in Kinshasa. The Festival’s aim is to support sustainable cultural and tourism policies and highlight the role of music and the arts in promoting intercultural dialogue through diverse tourism and cultural activities.

Held under the theme “The Rumba Route for Peace,” the Festival brought together prominent cultural leaders and tourism policymakers from around the globe, along with African artists and creative institutions. It featured live musical performances, high-level institutional dialogues, and field visits, serving as an unprecedented international platform that blends culture, tourism, and community development.

Shaikha Al Nowais emphasised that music serves as a universal language that fosters understanding, tolerance, and solidarity among cultures.

She underscored the vital role of investment in cultural and creative industries as powerful drivers of social and economic empowerment, particularly for youth. She also noted that music transcends borders and reflects shared human values, making it a powerful tool for promoting cultural awareness and unlocking sustainable tourism opportunities across continents.During her participation in the festival, Shaikha Al Nowais announced an international initiative titled “Musical Villages Across Continents,” set to officially launch in 2026. The initiative aims to establish creative community centres in both Africa and Latin America to nurture local musical talent, promote cultural exchange, and encourage the creative economy in both rural and urban communities, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Al Nowais participated in a high-level roundtable discussion titled ‘Transatlantic Rhythms for Peace: Advancing Advocacy and Policy Strategies for International Connections.’ It brought together ministers and international policymakers from Africa, Latin America, and Asia to discuss the growing role of music tourism as a tool for cultural diplomacy, peace-building, and equitable development. Participants included M'pambia Musanga Didier, Minister of Tourism of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Yussif Issaka Jajah, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts of the Republic of Ghana.

On the sidelines of her participation in the festival, Shaikha Al Nowais visited the Kimbanguist Symphony Orchestra School, where she met with young musicians and learned about the school’s training and arts academic programmes.

