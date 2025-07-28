UAB partners with Smarbl to launch RegPRISM, cutting-edge AI-powered compliance platform

SHARJAH, 28th July 2025 (WAM) -- United Arab Bank (UAB) has announced a strategic partnership with Smarbl, a leading RegTech and AI innovator, to co-develop and launch RegPRISM, an advanced regulatory intelligence and compliance management platform.

This strategic move underscores UAB’s commitment to meeting high standards of regulatory compliance, enhancing operational efficiency, and securing its reputation as a technological pioneer in the financial sector.

Designed to transform how financial institutions navigate regulatory obligations, RegPRISM leverages the power of artificial intelligence to provide real-time visibility into regulatory changes, enabling UAB to track, extract, interpret and manage actionable obligations efficiently and accurately.

This partnership brings together UAB’s deep-rooted compliance expertise and commitment to digital transformation with Smarbl’s cutting-edge AI capabilities, positioning both organisations at the forefront of compliance automation in the Middle East.

Commenting on the partnership, Shirish Bhide, CEO of United Arab Bank said, “At UAB, we are committed to building a future-ready bank that embraces innovation to meet evolving regulatory and customer expectations. RegPRISM is a game-changer in how we approach compliance, enabling us to proactively manage regulatory changes with speed, accuracy, and confidence. Our collaboration with Smarbl will accelerate the pace of investment in our growth strategy, with a focus on developing innovative products and services and enhancing customer experience, whilst upholding the highest standards of governance and setting new benchmarks for compliance in the UAE.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ajay Raju, Co-Founder of Smarbl said, “Partnering with UAB to launch RegPRISM marks a significant step toward a new standard of AI-driven compliance in the region. By aligning Smarbl’s AI and cloud-native architecture with UAB’s vision for digital-first governance, the platform translates regulatory change into instant, clear, actionable and workflow-ready intelligence, helping the bank safeguard customers, unlock operational capacity, and set a new compliance benchmark for the UAE. Together we’re proving that compliance can be proactive, scalable, and a catalyst for better banking, not just a cost of doing business.”



