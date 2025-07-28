UAE expresses solidarity with Philippines, conveys condolences over victims of typhoon

ABU DHABI, 28th July 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of the Philippines over the victims of Typhoon Co-may, which struck Luzon Island accompanied by heavy rainfall.

The typhoon resulted in numerous deaths and injuries, as well as significant damage to property.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of the Philippines over this tragedy, along with its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.