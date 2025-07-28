RTA commences phase II of marine transport station waiting area upgrades

DUBAI, 28th July 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched the second phase of the project to upgrade waiting areas at marine transport stations in Dubai. This phase covers five key stations: Al Fahidi, Baniyas, Al Seef, Sheikh Zayed Road, and Bluewaters.

The project aims to enhance customer service by providing a comfortable and modern environment that enriches the marine transport experience. It also supports RTA’s strategy to promote customer happiness through innovative services that foster sustainability, convenience, and a higher quality of life for all.

The development includes the installation of advanced air-conditioning systems, designated waiting areas for customers and People of Determination, and a series of enhancements implemented in line with the highest international standards. These upgrades aim to elevate customer satisfaction through distinctive and innovative architectural concepts that celebrate cultural and heritage identity. Drawing inspiration from Dubai’s traditional wooden abras, the new designs reflect the emirate’s rich maritime legacy while showcasing the aesthetic character of its modern urban environment.

Khalaf Belghuzooz Al Zarooni, Director of Marine Transport at the Public Transport Agency, RTA, stated, “This project forms part of RTA’s master plan to enhance the infrastructure of the marine transport network in Dubai and raise the quality of services provided in this sector. It aligns with the vision of the Government of Dubai to deliver world-class services to residents, tourists, and visitors.”

Al Zarooni added, “These stations are designed to improve connectivity between key facilities and major landmarks in the area. Each station provides a direct link to surrounding residential communities and nearby development projects. In addition, the stations are integrated with other modes of public transport—such as buses, metro stations, and the tram network. This contributes to smoother mobility for residents and visitors, reduces reliance on private vehicles, and ensures seamless intermodal connectivity across Dubai’s public transport system.”

“This step reaffirms RTA’s commitment to implementing all necessary measures to ensure the highest standards of safety and comfort for marine transport users. The development includes advanced security features, such as surveillance cameras and state-of-the-art fire alarm systems,” he said.

“RTA has also incorporated the requirements of the Dubai Universal Design Code for People of Determination into the design of the waiting areas, underscoring RTA’s dedication to inclusivity and accessibility. The improvements provide a supportive environment through dedicated facilities, including ramps and smooth pathways tailored to diverse needs,” Al Zarooni revealed.

The station upgrades are being implemented in line with the international benchmarks adopted during the first phase. Station locations were selected based on rising demand and strategic importance, reinforcing RTA’s ongoing commitment to customer happiness, the delivery of innovative and sustainable services, and the enhancement of quality of life across the Emirate of Dubai.