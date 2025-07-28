El-Sisi urges Trump to end Gaza tragedy

CAIRO, 28th July, 2025 (WAM) -- President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi called on US President Donald Trump to utilise his political influence to end the tragedy in Gaza and allow the entry of humanitarian aid to its starving people, Ahram Online reported.

President El-Sisi made these remarks in a televised address on Monday.

During his speech, the president highlighted Egypt's honourable, sincere, and relentless efforts in supporting the Palestinian people.

Over the past 21 months, Egypt has been committed to facilitating the maximum possible amount of aid into the strip, he noted.

The president also affirmed that the available amount of aid and that which has entered the strip is huge, stressing that nothing obstructs it from the Egyptian side.

“Neither our ethics, values, nor our national and moral responsibility would allow us to hinder it. However, the entry of aid requires coordination with the other party present at the Rafah crossing on the Palestinian side," the president stressed.

Moreover, El-Sisi renewed his call for the international community to exert every possible effort to stop Israel's genocidal war in Gaza, affirming that Egypt is working unwaveringly to alleviate the civilians' suffering exacerbated by the famine.

He also emphasised Egypt’s firm stance supporting the two-state solution and rejecting any attempts to displace the Palestinian people or liquidate their cause.

Since 7 October 2023, Egypt has actively mediated efforts, along with Qatar and the United States, to reach a ceasefire, facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid to war-ravaged Gaza, and secure the release of captives.

The president further highlighted that Egypt’s consistent position is rooted in its support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

He also urged the EU countries, the United States, and Arab nations to do everything possible to stop the massacres in Gaza, stressing that the humanitarian tragedy there cannot endure any delay.

"Egypt will remain a faithful and trustworthy partner pursuing a just and comprehensive peace. It will continue to support the Palestinian cause, regardless of the challenges," the president concluded.