SEWA starts new power station in Muwaileh

SHARJAH, 28th July 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has announced the start of operations at the new Al Mamsha-2 power transmission station in Muwaileh.

Operating at 33/11 kilovolts and costing AED23.25 million, the station was built to the highest technical standards using advanced systems to ensure reliable, round-the-clock service.

Engineer Hamad Al Tunaiji, Director of the Power Transmission Department, stated that the station is part of SEWA’s comprehensive plan to expand and modernise Sharjah’s electricity transmission network. He noted that the station will help stabilise electrical loads in Muwaileh and surrounding areas and support the emirate’s rapid residential and commercial growth.

He added that the station is one of several key projects aimed at meeting the increasing demands of new urban areas. It includes three main transformers with a capacity of 20 MVA each, eight 33kV switchgears, 27 11kV switchgears, and a capacitor bank to enhance voltage quality and current stability.